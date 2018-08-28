Baton Rouge police identified a suspect in a non-fatal, Monday night shooting and they plan to arrest him after his release from a hospital, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said.
Kyle Jones, 37, is accused of shooting and injuring another person around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Chippewa Street, Coppola said.
Upon his release from a hospital, Jones, who lives at 2883 Chippewa St., will be booked in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of firearm with a controlled dangerous substance, possession of marijuana and possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, Coppola said.
