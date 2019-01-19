Two weeks before a youth charity basketball tournament honoring two players murdered in 2018, organizers found themselves forced to add a third name to those who lost their lives to gun violence.

Anfernee Holden had just ordered a jersey for a reunion game at the Saturday tournament in honor of Jamison Tate and LSU basketball player Wayde Sims when he, too, was gunned down.

Around 200 current and former youth basketball players, parents and friends gathered at Park Forest Middle School gym on Saturday to raise awareness about the terrible impact of gun violence in Baton Rouge.

Murray Tate, whose son Jamison Tate was killed in August, shared his story with the crowd in hopes of sparing another family from the tragedy he’s suffered.

“You don’t have to be a troublemaker for trouble to find you,” Tate said.

+2 Killing of Baton Rouge man, 21, has residents of Airline Highway apartment complex on edge Residents of the Port Royal Apartments on Airline Highway remained on edge Friday following the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Baton Rouge man …

In the last six months, Jamison Tate, Holden and Sims, who all played youth basketball as children, were killed in separate shooting incidents.

Jamison Tate, 21, was shot multiple times in a breezeway at the Port Royal Apartments on Airline Highway Aug. 23. His mother, Sharon Poydras, said she had just celebrated her birthday with her only child and his 2-year-old daughter when days later he was killed. Before his death, he was preparing to return to college with plans to study entomology.

Holden, 22, who was Tate's childhood best friend, would be felled by bullets as well. He died after he was shot at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of Burbank Drive while visiting his girlfriend Jan. 5.

Baton Rouge's 1st homicide victims of 2019: two young men died Saturday from gunshot wounds East Baton Rouge's first two homicides of 2019 occurred over the weekend as one person was shot and killed outside an apartment complex on Bur…

Only days before his killing, Holden had spoken to Murray Tate, confirming his jersey size for the upcoming reunion game.

On Saturday, Murray Tate presented the jersey Holden had been set to wear, No. 5, to Holden’s teenage brother, Jaden Angrum, in his memory.

No arrests have been made in the shootings of Holden and Tate.

Sims, 20, was killed in September when he stepped into a fight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party at Southern University. Police matched DNA on a pair of glasses knocked from the shooter’s face to Dyteon Simpson, 20, who authorities say admitted “intentionally shooting the victim.”

+10 LSU's Wayde Sims laid to rest: 'First a Cub, then a Tiger, now an Angel' Purple and gold flecked the customary funeral black at the Saturday services for LSU basketball player Wayde Sims, who was fatally shot on Sep…

Friends of the young men from Murray Tate’s Showtime Basketball team and event organizer Joseph London’s Faith Lions team gathered Saturday to play a reunion game in their honor. The young men played with the ease of old friends, smiling and laughing at old jokes as they blocked shots and ran up and down the court.

Travay Chatman, 22, described Jamison Tate and Holden as similarly joyful and easy natured. He said they were unselfish, well-raised and funny young men. Chatman, who began playing basketball with the boys at age 8, said his friends’ deaths changed his outlook on life.

“It showed me no matter who you are nothing is safe,” he said. “You can die any way, at any place, at any time because of the senseless actions of others. It made me value my life more and those around me more.”

Chatman said events like Saturday’s help show young men and others that negativity can be overcome and there are alternatives to violence and a life of crime. Chatman, who was raised by a single mother, said sports and coaches like Tate kept him from becoming a statistic and provided him with positive male role models.

“Sports and life are kind of the same thing. You’re going to take wins and losses in life and you’re going to take wins and losses in a game,” Chatman said. “A coach can teach you how to keep your composure through bad times in life and on the court.”

Murray Tate and London echoed Chatman’s sentiments.

“Coaching a basketball or football team is about a lot more than X’s and O’s,” Tate said.

During the season, Tate and London said, coaches spend almost as much time with their players as the children’s parents do. That close relationship creates an opportunity for coaches to model positive behaviors and teach players conflict resolution skills, anger management and self-esteem.

Tate, who coached his son, Holden and others on Showtime, said boys would confide in him about problems at home or struggles with school performance. Once, he bought a young man a pair of dress slacks for school because his family couldn’t afford them.

London said he uses athletics as an opportunity to spread the gospel. A member of the prayer organization S.A.V.E. Baton Rouge, who co-sponsored the tournament, London works to demonstrate love, Christian values and model behavior for his players. He also educates them about the repercussions of bad behavior.

“Some young men are ignorant of the real consequences of committing a crime,” London said.

London and Tate said they want coaches to leverage their unique relationship to help keep their players away from crime and reduce violence in the city.

Although nothing can bring his son back, Tate said, he wants people to walk away from the tournament with a sense of agency and the courage to speak up against violence.

“If I can reach one or two kids or an adult, I want them to know you don’t have to be afraid to say something,” Tate said. “There are different people you can speak with. I’m not Superman, but if you have something you want to tell me I’ll make sure the right authorities get it.”