A Baton Rouge man arrested Saturday is accused of ending a night out in New Orleans by kidnapping a woman he met on Bourbon Street and bringing her back to Baton Rouge, where he robbed and sexually battered her.
Christopher Jackson, 38, picked up the victim Friday night while she was partying with her cousin in New Orleans, where she also lives, according to Jackson's arrest report. He "began flirtatiously pursuing her" and "continuously attempted to buy her alcoholic beverages," Baton Rouge police wrote in the report.
Then he said he needed to get more money from an ATM and drove her to a bank in New Orleans. The victim's cousin followed Jackson to the bank and once there entered Jackson's vehicle for a minute to check on the victim, according to the arrest report.
Jackson then said his debit card was missing and accused the cousin of taking it. He sped off with the victim still in his vehicle and drove to Baton Rouge despite her repeated requests to be let out, police said.
Once in Baton Rouge, Jackson drove "in circles" around City Park and repeatedly tried to grope the victim, police said.
The victim was able to call her aunt after charging her phone, which had died during the car ride, according to the report. But Jackson forcefully took her phone away and then drove to South 15th Street and "produced something black from under his driver's seat and stated he would kill her."
While holding what she believed was a gun, he demanded she give him the $40, according to police. He kept her phone but let her out of the vehicle, and a passer-by helped the victim contact police.
Officers later located Jackson driving his vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and found two open containers of alcohol and the victim's phone, which Jackson said she left there. He also told police she gave him $40 because she felt bad his debit card was missing and denied driving her to Baton Rouge against her will and touching her inappropriately.
Jackson, 4266 Mohican St., Baton Rouge, was booked into Parish Prison on one count each of second-degree kidnapping, sexual battery, first-degree robbery, open container, switched license plate and driving under suspension.