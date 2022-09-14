A Baton Rouge Magnet High student was arrested on a count of terrorizing after he allegedly posted a threatening message on social media, East Baton Rouge Public School System officials said.
In a statement Wednesday evening, EBRPSS spokeswoman Paris Flannigan said law enforcement officials had contacted the school's security staff Wednesday afternoon to let them know about the threat. Flannigan declined to divulge what the message said or to which social media website it was posted.
As a precaution, she said a school resource officer will be assigned to the BRMHS campus Thursday to ensure students' safety as East Baton Rouge Sheriff's detectives continue their investigation.
The student, whose age was not released, was suspended and is scheduled to undergo an expulsion hearing sometime next week, Flannigan said.