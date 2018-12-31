A Breaux Bridge man arrested Sunday is accused of leading Baton Rouge police on a chase in a stolen car while intoxicated.
The incident began when Derek Gosserand, 47, punched his girlfriend in the face and stole her vehicle following an argument, according to the arrest report. Gosserand and the victim were in town visiting his family at the time of the incident.
The victim reported her vehicle stolen to police around 1 a.m. When officers found the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop about 8:30 a.m., Gosserand evaded arrest.
The affidavit of probable cause says as Gosserand fled from police in the victim’s vehicle, he committed multiple traffic violations, including driving into oncoming traffic on Mohican Street and driving approximately 103 mph northbound on Interstate 110.
Police officers finally stopped Gosserand in the 11800 block of Queens Drive.
Once stopped, Gosserand told officers he drank three beers, a shot of Courvoisier cognac and smoked two marijuana joints prior to driving the vehicle, the report says.
Gosserand, 47, of 1778 Nursery Highway, was booked on counts of DWI first-offense, driving with a suspended license, aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation of a vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, domestic abuse battery and violation of protection orders.