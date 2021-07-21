A BRPD detective has been fired amid widening fallout from a corruption probe focused on the department's narcotics division.

Cpl. Jacob Cowart, a relatively new member of the unit, was found to have violated department policies, leading Chief Murphy Paul to terminate his employment Wednesday. Officials confirmed the firing but didn't specify what policies Cowart violated and didn't release a copy of his termination letter.

Two other narcotics detectives resigned earlier this year facing criminal charges, one for buying stolen electronics and the other for stealing marijuana from an evidence room. Adding Cowart to that total means a quarter of the 12-person division is gone.

On top of those three departures, BRPD transferred four narcotics supervisors to street patrol. Normal narcotics operations were suspended for the duration of the investigation.

Officials said in April that Cowart was placed on leave while under criminal investigation for allegedly mishandling evidence. That inquiry apparently ended without charges.

Cowart served on the department for four years before the probe. It was not immediately clear whether he plans to appeal his termination before a local civil service board, which can uphold or overturn BRPD discipline decisions.