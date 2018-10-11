One person was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon near the North Boulevard overpass, blocks from downtown Baton Rouge and around the corner from the St. Vincent de Paul homeless shelter.
The victim was transported to the hospital, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely. Their condition was not immediately known.
McKneely said crews responded to the 100 block of South 16th Street about 1 p.m.
Investigators set up a perimeter just north of the North Boulevard overpass near the intersection of North Boulevard and St. Vincent de Paul Drive, which becomes North 16th Street. They placed crime scene markers next to two black pieces of clothing that were left in the street.
The area has long been frequented by homeless residents living in the area or visiting nearby services including the St. Vincent de Paul shelter and the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless. A large hopeless camp occupied the area under the overpass until recently when the city built a fence to store construction equipment and used that as a chance to offer people federal rehousing funds and help them get off the streets.
But the Baton Rouge homeless population remains concentrated in that area. Several people who are staying at the shelter were hanging out near the crime scene tape Thursday afternoon in an empty lot at the corner of Convention Street and St. Vincent de Paul Boulevard.
They reported hearing one or two gunshots but said they didn't see the shooting take place.
