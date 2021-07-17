Authorities arrested three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into jail between noon Thursday and noon Saturday.
Those booked and the counts against them:
Christian Garcia, 26, 7923 Kennasaw Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, vehicular negligent injuring and drivers license required.
Christopher Johnson, 31, 5568 Beech St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation, driver's license not on person, license plate switched, inspection sticker switched and no liability insurance.
Brianna O'Connor, 19, 19430 S. Muirfield Circle, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation of a vehicle, disobeying a red light and improper left-right turns.