15 rescued from Amite River in 3rd straight week of Tiki Tubing troubles
First responders rescued 15 people from the Amite River Saturday — the third incident in as many weeks involving stranded customers of a popular water sports company.
Crews from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 5 responded to reports of stranded Tiki Tubing customers around 3 p.m., shortly before heavy rains began pounding the Baton Rouge area, chief Joe Koczrowski told The Advocate.
Koczrowski could not immediately say whether any of the tubers suffered injuries.
Saturday's rescues marked the third week in a row in which first responders have pulled beleaguered river-goers from the Amite's treacherous waters.
A Tiki Tubing customer from Deville drowned last weekend after being caught under the water. The week before that, 15 more had to be pulled from the river after getting stranded.
Earlier in the summer, the father of an LSU baseball pitcher drowned while Tiki Tubing as he tried to retrieve something from the water.
River rescues have spiked as people flocked to Tiki Tubing in greater numbers over the past year, according to Koczrowski. But deaths and injuries on the Amite, which has not been dredged in many years and is filled with branches and other debris, are nothing new.
Said Koczrowski after one rescue earlier this summer: "The river is angry."
Apartment fire on Cannon Street ruled arson, BRFD says
A fire that burned part of an apartment overnight Saturday in north Baton Rouge was intentionally set, according to BRFD.
Firefighters responded within five minutes of a 12:34 a.m. call Saturday to the complex at 3877 Cannon St. — a short residential road just off Plank Road and south of Highway 190 — to find heavy smoke billowing from one of the flats.
The crew went into the unit and managed to keep the blaze from spreading to the rest of the low-lying complex.
It took four pumpers and a little more than an hour to bring the fire under control, according to BRFD. No one was hurt.
Fire officials say the evidence pointed to arson and put the property damage estimate at $20,000.
Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi-truck in Tangipahoa Parish, LSP says
A motorcyclist died Friday after crashing into a semi-truck that failed to yield before cutting him off in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
Brandon Verneuil, a 36-year-old from Ponchatoula, was pronounced dead on the scene.
LSP determined that Verneuil, at about 3:15 p.m. Friday, was driving westbound on La. 40 through Loranger in a 2012 Harley Davidson when a 2019 Hino commercial freight-hauler headed the opposite way turned into his path.
“This resulted in the Harley Davidson striking the Hino commercial vehicle on its passenger side,” LSP wrote in a news release issued late Friday.
Officials say they’re still investigating why the Hino driver — 36-year-old Bismal Perez Sanchez from Hialeah, Florida — turned without waiting for Verneuil to pass.
Though Verneuil wore a helmet up to par with state safety standards, police say he sustained fatal wounds. Sanchez, who wore a seatbelt, came away unscathed.
LSP said officers took blood samples from Verneuil for “routine scientific analysis.” Sanchez took a breath test, which officials say showed no signs of intoxication.