A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly shooting and critically injuring another man outside a business on Hooper Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
The incident took place July 15 around 3:30 a.m., according to booking documents. An unnamed man arrived at a business in the 6400 block of Hooper Road and parked beside a vehicle occupied by his ex-girlfriend and Jeremy Ross, 23.
The man armed himself with a gun, approaching the car with Ross and the woman and pointing his weapon at the car, documents say. The man then placed his gun in his own car and began to argue with his ex-girlfriend while she remained inside the other car.
Ross grabbed his own gun and got out of the car, approaching the man, who raised his hands over his head, according to documents. Ross then struck the man with the gun before shooting him at least twice and driving away.
The man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, documents say.
Ross was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count each of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and illegal carrying of weapons.