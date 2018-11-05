A 17-year-old pedestrian was fatally struck Thursday night on Florida Boulevard in a hit-and-run, and investigators are searching for the driver of a white work van, said Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr.
Devon Jones, of Ocean Drive, was killed in the outside westbound lane in the 7100 block of Florida Boulevard about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Coppola said in a statement released Monday. Investigators believe he was attempting to cross the road.
The fleeing vehicle was traveling west in the same lane as Jones, Coppola said. Investigators believe the van could have damage to the front of the vehicle.
Coppola asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 344-7867. The crash remains under investigation.