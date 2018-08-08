The man accused of shooting at a Baton Rouge police officer during a traffic stop Tuesday evening is still at large and authorities are continuing their search, police said Wednesday morning.

No one was injured in the shooting after the man fled the scene on foot and evaded capture in a neighborhood behind Memorial Stadium, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said .

The officer initially pulled over a vehicle around 6:30 p.m. on North 16th Street because it didn't have a license plate, McKneely said. The driver stopped his car but then ran away, prompting the officer to chase him. McKneely said during the chase, the suspect forced his way into a home on North 15th Street, then shot at the officer from that home's backyard. The officer returned fire at the man, McKneely said.

McKneely said investigators believe there were no passengers in the car.

Police captured someone later Tuesday night who matched the shooter's description. That man was taken into custody after officers in a police helicopter spotted him running through in Madison Avenue Park, which is about three blocks from the initial traffic stop.

But McKneely said investigators later realized after interviewing the man they had the wrong person — the person they detained was not involved in the incident.

He was released as officers resumed their search for the shooter Wednesday morning. A description of the man has not been released.

McKneely said officers seized the shooter's car as evidence.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy, McKneely said. The identity of the officer has not been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Advocate staff reporter Grace Toohey contributed to this report.