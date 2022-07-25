A Central man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the shooting death of his wife, who he initially claimed committed suicide in February 2021.
Luke Moreau, 32, was arrested last year and accused of murdering his wife of eight years, 25-year-old Tannya Moreau. The shooting took place while the couple's three young children were present in their Blackwater Road home, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said in an arrest warrant.
The day of her death, Tannya showed up at her father's house in the afternoon and told him she and her husband had been fighting, according to the warrant. Later that evening, after she had left, she called her father to tell him to contact police because "Luke beat her up," documents say.
When Tannya's father arrived at his daughter’s house, he found Luke in the front yard, “covered in blood,” on the phone with a 911 operator, the warrant says. Luke told him, “she’s dead … she’s dead,” and that “it was an accident,” according to the court filing.
Tannya was found inside the house with a gunshot wound to the head, the warrant says.
In 911 calls, Luke said there had been an accident but didn't give details. When asked if he was involved in the accident, Moreau first said he was, then later told the operator he did not “want to talk about it,” according to the warrant.
Court documents showed contradictory stories about how the woman died, including that Luke once said his wife killed herself after suffering from depression, despite their "beautiful relationship."
He later told detectives in another interview that he had been waving a gun at his father — who was in the house during their fight — to "scare him" after his father told him to "shut the f*** up," documents obtained in discovery say. He then claimed Tannya intervened, causing him to pull the trigger and "accidentally" shoot her.
Court records say a Crime Lab analysis of evidence said his wife could not have shot herself either intentionally or accidentally, and the coroner's report listed her death as a homicide.
Other interviews from the discovery files suggest warning signs that predated the shooting.
Friends and relatives told detectives Luke could be "'hot headed' towards his wife," and that sometimes Luke would "'put his hands on her'" and get physical, especially while drinking alcohol, the filings say. One friend said Tannya told her once Luke "'pulled a gun' on her and broke a window in their residence."
The same friend told detectives she would sometimes notice bruising on Tannya, who she urged to leave Luke. She also witnessed him being "verbally aggressive" toward Tannya while drinking, court filings say.
Luke Moreau pleaded guilty last week and will be sentenced Nov. 9. Manslaughter carries a prison term of up to 40 years.