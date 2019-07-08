The New Roads Police are offering a $500 reward for information on the whereabouts of an AR-15 belonging to a New Roads police officer and stolen last month from his police vehicle, New Roads Police Chief Kevin McDonald said.
The gun was stolen while police pursued several people on foot, McDonald said. Authorities believe at least one person doubled back during the chase and stole the rifle from an open passenger side window of the patrol car.
McDonald said the gun stolen was a personal weapon.
The incident occurred on the corner of St. Jude Street and Landry Street, he said.