As public outcry continues to mount in last week's shooting death of LSU senior Allison Rice, Baton Rouge police say they're "exhausting every investigative lead" as they attempt to identify the perpetrators.
"I promise you, our detectives are working hard," BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said during a press conference at City Hall Thursday.
Rice's death last Friday spurred an outpouring of sympathy and public outrage, as well as renewed calls for action, as Baton Rouge grapples with years of record-high violence.
With intense local and even national attention on the killing, Lt. Kevin Heinz, commander of BRPD's violent crimes unit, denounced what he described as "a lot of misinformation" surrounding the case. He said rumors circulating on social media that the shooting was part of a gang initiation are not backed by evidence.
"There is zero indication that was the case," Heinz said.
According to police, officers arrived at the 1500 block of Government Street around 2:30 a.m. to find Rice dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside her vehicle, which had come to a rest just a few yards away from a train crossing. Family members say the senior marketing major was driving home after meeting a friend at a nearby bar.
Because of the direction Rice's car was facing when it was found, detectives believe she had been stopped at the crossing by a passing train and was attempting to turn her car around when she was shot.
Due to a lack of evidence pointing towards a possible motive, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said Tuesday that police believe the killing was likely a "random act."
"We're still investigating it as that because we don't have anything that says she was targeted," McKneely said earlier this week.
Chez Ciccone, owner of The Shed BBQ, where Rice worked as a bartender, said he has partnered with other business owners, as well as private donors, to offer a $37,000 reward to anyone able to provide information leading to the arrest of the shooter.
The violence has continued since Rice's death.
Monday night, an escalating family dispute over a car in Baker ended in two people dying in gunfire.
On Tuesday, Stanley Wright, 33, a local rapper, was killed in an apartment complex on Sherwood Common Boulevard. Deputies believe the shooting was targeted and gang-related.
Then, before Thursday's press conference, area law enforcement responded to at least four different early morning shootings.
Baker resident Keandre Williams, 25, was killed at an apartment complex on West McKinley Street around midnight, and another person was wounded on Azalea Park Avenue around 1 a.m. Gunshots later rang out on Voss Drive and Underwood Drive; no one was injured, but the two incidents appeared to be related, Baton Rouge Police said.
During Thursday's briefing, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said her office is working tirelessly to bring justice to the growing list of Baton Rouge families touched by gun violence.
"Over the last two weeks, it's very clear we've seen an influx of incidents," Broome said. "If an incident has occurred in your neighborhood, it has traumatized all of us."
She pointed towards her administration's efforts to reduce crime by strengthening the city's law enforcement, mental and behavioral health services.
"People want to see these cases solved and to achieve justice," Broome said. But: "Public safety requires a whole government, whole law enforcement, whole judicial, and a whole community approach."
The parish's homicide rates have dipped slightly from the record-breaking numbers seen in both 2020 and 2021. But they still remain much higher than recent years.
As of Sept. 22, there have been 78 killings in East Baton Rouge Parish, compared to 79 by the same date in 2020, and 101 in 2021.