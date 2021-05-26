A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for drug and gun crimes, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Eddie Darnell Jones, 47, of Zachary, was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
On March 8, 2019, law enforcement officials say they found distribution quantities of marijuana and methamphetamine, a 9 millimeter handgun, Xanax pills and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop in the Banks Town area of Baton Rouge.
Jones had previous felony convictions with the 19th and 20th judicial district courts.
"The sentence imposed today sends a message to repeat offenders, like Eddie Darnell Jones Sr., who are prohibited from possessing firearms that they will be held accountable for their actions," ATF New Orleans Field Division Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn said. "The collaborative effort of federal and local law enforcement in Baton Rouge, including the U.S. Attorney's Office, has ultimately made our community safer."