A fire at a two-story fourplex apartment building on Jade Avenue damaged two housing units and left a teenage girl with a minor burn wound early Sunday morning, the St. George Fire Department said.
The fire was reported at 12:38 a.m. Four St. George Fire units and two Baton Rouge Fire Department units responded to the scene at 1336 Jade Ave. and found heavy fire showing from the front balcony of the building.
Utilities were cut off to the building and firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by 1:16 a.m. One unit sustained extensive fire damage and another sustained minor fire damage. All four of the units in the building had serious smoke and water damage.
Eight adults and nine children were displaced due to the blaze, and the American Red Cross sent an assistance team to aid the victims' recovery.
A teenage girl suffered a small burn wound to one of her toes while trying to escape the fire, but was treated on the scene and did not seek additional medical attention. No other injuries were reported.
The cause and origin of the fire are undetermined and remain under investigation.