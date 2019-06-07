Authorities arrested at least six people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Wednesday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Katelyn Alley, 26, 5151 Highland Road, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, other laws of the road and reckless operation.
- Kevin Burton, 44, 4343 Denham Street, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license required, and equipment violation.
- Kobe Lewis, 22, 15718 Council Avenue, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Eddie Perkins, 47, 5855 Clayton Drive, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, driver's license suspended or revoked and no proof of insurance.
- Erin Tyrer, 28, 823 S. Eugene St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and resisting an officer.
- Edward Warmack, 66, 2800 July St., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and insurance required.