Baton Rouge police arrested a man on Tuesday night in connection with a deadly gun battle at an apartment complex parking lot in May that left a 16-year-old dead.
Jesse Harris, 18, was booked on one count of second-degree murder, according to booking documents.
Police say Harris shot and killed Joseph Antoine, 16, during an exchange of gunfire on May 23 at Park East II Apartments.
The day of the shooting, police arrived to find Antoine shot in the driver’s seat of a black Honda in the 500 block of Sharp Lane. Antoine was taken to the hospital and died four days later.
Investigators said that, at the time of the shooting, Antoine and two others were driving out of the complex’s parking lot when they passed a large group of people and stopped. Antoine and the others left, but later drove by the group again.
The second time they passed, a passenger in the backseat began shooting at the crowd, police said. Harris and another shooter retaliated, firing shots towards the black Honda and ultimately striking Antoine.
Antoine and the others fled, driving towards the neighboring apartment complex, where police later found them.
While being interviewed by police, Harris admitted to shooting at the back Honda with his pistol. He also confessed that hid the guns after the incident.
The names of the other shooters were not released.
Harris is currently being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.