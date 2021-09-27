The driver and passenger of a car merging onto Interstate 12 Monday morning died when an 18-wheeler crashed into the rear of their vehicle, knocking it into the guard rail, Baton Rouge Police said.
The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday, police said.
The car, a 2015 Nissan 370Z, was trying to merge onto the interstate in front of a Freightliner, both traveling east.
The driver of the Nissan, Christopher Clanton, 39, of 1270 Boreas Drive, Baton Rouge, and his passenger, David Robinson, 49, of 1147 Boreas Drive, both died in the crash, police said.
The truck driver was uninjured.
The investigation of the crash is ongoing, police said.