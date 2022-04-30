A Zachary man was killed in a three-car crash Friday night on Hooper Road, Louisiana State Police said.
Ethan Gerald, 22, was driving a 2008 Toyota Camry east on Hooper Road between Watts Road and Breeden Drive when he tried to change lanes and crashed into the side of a 2017 Camry headed the same direction, police said. The crash sent Gerald's car into the center median, where it hit a light pole; it then veered into the westbound lane, where it was hit by a 2015 Camry.
Gerald was wearing his seatbelt, but died at the scene, police said. The driver of the 2015 Camry, who was also wearing a seatbelt, was brought to a hospital with moderate injuries.
Blood samples were taken for analysis as part of an ongoing investigation.