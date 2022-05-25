A robbery suspect whose alleged victim shot him was arrested after he was released from the hospital, officials said.
On May 14 deputies with the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office found 17-year-old Ermonee "Money" Bell suffering from a gunshot wound on Klein Road in Hammond. Deputies had responded to a reported armed robbery with shots fired.
Investigators found that Bell struggled with the robbery victim, leading to the shooting, officials said. Bell was taken to North Oaks Medical Center, where he was treated for his injury.
Bell, who was 17 at the time of the incident, was charged as an adult by the District Attorney's Office "due to the severity of the crime," officials said.
He was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail this week on one count of armed robbery, one count of attempted first-degree murder and one count of illegal carrying of a weapon.
His mother, Prince Felder Bell, 42, was charged with one count of improper supervision of a minor.