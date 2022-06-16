Burglars broke into at least 35 cars parked at hotels and an apartment complex along Siegen Lane in the early hours of Thursday, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
The thieves broke the cars' windows and appeared to be specifically searching for guns, the sheriff's office said in a news release. The incidents all happened between 2:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
Surveillance footage showed a dark sedan and a white sedan, along with numerous suspects on foot, deputies said.
The burglaries happened in the parking lots of the following places:
- The LaQuinta Inn at 10555 Rieger Road
- The Holiday Inn at 10989 Siegen Holiday Circle
- The Bristol Place Apartments at 5960 Siegen Lane
- The Residence Inn at 7061 Commerce Circle
Anyone who can identify the suspects can contact detectives at 389-5064.