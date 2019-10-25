East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s deputies issued summonses to three coaches in a fight last Friday at Scotlandville Magnet High School following a football game.
A video provided by WBRZ shows people flooding the football field at the school, some in uniforms and others part of the crowd watching the game. Several men in white shirts tackle a man in a yellow shirt, forcing him to the ground before they are surrounded by onlookers and hidden from view.
Charles Booker, 35, Stephan Henderson Jr., 27, and Alvin Hulbert Jr., 37 were each issued a summons on simple battery.
A Scotlandville Magnet High School parent, George Foster, 53, faces a charge of simple battery and cruelty to a juvenile, said Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Hicks identified Foster as the man in a yellow shirt in the video.
The coaches admitted they joined the fight when Foster punched a juvenile trainer. Prior to the fight, Booker and Henderson said Foster punched them, and before that incident they were trying to break up a brawl between students and others, Hicks said.
Hulbert claimed he, too, started to fight after seeing Foster hit the other coaches, Hicks said.
Other parents, family members and students are currently being identified and face counts of simple battery, she said.
East Baton Rouge Parish School System spokesperson Taylor Gast said in a statement they have conducted an initial investigation into the incident and that the district is addressing the matter "per district policy." No one has been fired at this time, she said.
She added that EMS was not called to the scene.
Staff reporter Charles Lussier contributed to this report.