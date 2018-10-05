A Baton Rouge contractor accused of accepting more than $110,000 in payment for two jobs and failing to complete them over the past two years was arrested for fraud Thursday.
Adrian Moore, 37, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on two counts of residential contractor fraud. He was released Friday after posting a $10,000 bond.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Moore, who worked for Mason James Construction, was contacted in October 2016 by a woman who agreed to pay him $92,720 to repair her home after the August 2016 flood.
Moore received several payments from the woman between October 2016 and October 2017, totaling $93,000. He began renovations to the home in November 2016, but the woman said he only competed 60 percent to 65 percent of the work before refusing to finish the job.
The woman said she contacted Moore between Dec. 20, 2017 and Jan. 3 to complete the work, but he never returned. She also paid Moore $1,462 for window replacements that she says were never completed. She also gave Moore $11,250 to pay cabinet makers he subcontracted, but found out Moore only gave them $4,000, according to the complaint.
A complaint made to the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors in February 2018 discovered Moore's contractor license only covered residential jobs up to $75,000 — well under the $92,750 he quoted for the job. Moore failed to show up to a hearing on the matter in May, causing his license to be suspended.
A separate arrest warrant affidavit said Moore also violated his contract with a job stemming from September 2017. Moore allegedly quoted the victim $22,000 for a repair job, which the victim paid at the time of the estimate.
The victim said Moore performed minor repairs at the home, but did not start the final job of replacing all of the home's windows after several months.
On Nov. 20, Moore sent the victim a letter on his company's letterhead stating he would start replacing windows by Nov. 27 or he would reimburse them $20,568.74. Moore continued to mislead the victim about the job status for several more weeks before ceasing contact on Jan. 16.
Moore never reimbursed the victim the money promised in the November letter.