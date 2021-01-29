A 21-year-old man was killed in a shooting Thursday night in Baton Rouge, police said.
Marquell Wyatt was found inside his vehicle in the 5000 block of McClelland Drive around 11 p.m., according to a statement from the Baton Rouge Police Department. He had been shot and police said he died at the scene.
No other information was immediately available, including a motive or suspect.
The shooting is still being investigated by police. Anyone with information is asked to call the violent crimes unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-786.