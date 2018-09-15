Authorities arrested at least nine people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into Parish Prison between 12:01 a.m. Friday and noon Saturday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Dustin Albarado, 27, 2223 Highway 16, Amite, first-offense DWI, speeding and other laws of the road.
- Robert Bennett, 45, 2513 North St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, disobey red light and speeding.
- Channing Blake, 32, 10795 Mead Road, Baton Rogue, first-offense DWI and reckless operation.
- Timothy Coley, 30, 38555 Redtail Drive, Prairieville, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Cory Lee, 29, 9661 Siegen Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI and improper lane usage.
- Alan Romaine, 34, 2530 Shadow Brook, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, reckless operation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Blake Tarin, 25, 9335 West Damon St., Baton Rouge, second-offense DWI, reckless operation and speeding.
- Nolan Tiersch, 19, 2525 Shady Oaks Court, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper turns and reckless operation.
- Shawn Winberry, 37, 11147 Major Oak, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, failure to maintain control, and driver's license suspended or revoked.