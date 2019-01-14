A Kentwood man was arrested Sunday months after authorities said he caused a crash on Interstate 12 and then ran away.
Jacob Stewart, 26, was driving westbound on I-12 near Satsuma Road in Livingston Parish when the crash occurred around 6 p.m. Nov. 4, State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said in a news release Monday.
A driver told troopers that someone had rear ended her vehicle, handed her his state ID card and then fled, leaving his vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate, Scrantz said. Troopers searched the abandoned vehicle and found a syringe filled with what was later determined to be methamphetamine.
State Police issued a warrant for Stewart's arrest but weren't able to take him into custody until they located him Sunday at a Baton Rouge residence, according to the release. He was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison as a fugitive and later transported to Livingston Parish jail.
Stewart was booked on the following counts: hit and run driving, careless operation, unlicensed driver, no insurance, no seat belt, possession of Schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.