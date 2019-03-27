A Baton Rouge man accused of shooting a man who died of his wounds a few days later was arrested Wednesday and booked into East Baton Rouge parish prison on a first-degree murder count, Baton Rouge Police said.

Joshua White, 31, 5725 Sumrall Drive, Baton Rouge, was captured Wednesday by the Louisiana Fugitive Task Force, a statement from the police said.

White is accused of shooting Tyree Jackson, 25, on Dec. 26, 2018 in the 4600 block of Wells Street in Baton Rouge. Jackson later died on Dec. 31 from his gunshot injuries.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown, Baton Rouge Police said Wednesday.