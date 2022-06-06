A former Baton Rouge Police officer was booked into jail Monday on suspicion of dumping into a trash heap three guns that were evidence in criminal cases, officials said.
The former officer, Benjamin Zeringue, faces three counts each of malfeasance in office, injuring public records and theft of firearms.
Authorities said a group of children found the weapons in a pile of trash outside Zeringue's Central home in April. Two of the handguns had extra-long 30-round magazines and all were loaded, Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said.
Zeringue, who authorities said served in BRPD's uniform patrol division for about three years ending in 2020, recovered the three weapons during traffic stops, Baton Rouge Police Deputy Chief Myron Daniels told reporters.
Daniels said Zeringue later made records of logging the weapons into evidence, but never actually placed them there.
Separate from his career with BRPD, Daniels said Zeringue has worked for two other Louisiana sheriff's offices, but declined to say which ones.
"We just hope, after this, that Zeringue no longer works in law enforcement, here or anywhere," Corcoran said.
This story will be updated.