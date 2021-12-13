Eight people — including four children, ages 6, 5, 3 and 1, were — in the car that was shot up Friday near on Brightside Drive near River road, killing the five-year-old and his uncle, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Chief Murphy Paul and other BRPD leaders held a press conference Monday afternoon to address the shooting and other gun violence in Baton Rouge, which has soared past the previous annual record.
Carson Riley, 5, and Michael Riley, 22, were killed in the shooting, BRPD said previously. They were sitting in the back seat of the Honda Accord when it was hit by bullets, police said.
BRPD said Friday's shooting was one of several targeted attacks in the city this year. The two killings brought the number of homicides this year in East Baton Rouge to a record 141, according to records kept by The Advocate — far surpassing the previous historic high of 114 in 2020.
The Advocate tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting rules, crimes that police classify under the legal definitions of murder and manslaughter. The data is preliminary and could change if some cases are later ruled accidental or justified and vice versa.
“We’re dealing with the same individuals over and over again,” Paul said.
Paul said most of these violent acts occur in the same nine square miles of Baton Rouge, a city that spans 88 square miles. He said violent offenders who get released from jail on bond return to these nine square miles.
“In those nine square miles, they run across the same individuals that led them to the circumstances they are in,” Paul said. “They run into relatives of victims. They go right back to the people and places that led them to commit these crimes.”
The Brightside Drive shooting also marked the second time in two weeks that victims were gunned down in a car by another driver.
“I get a call every time there is a homicide in this city,” Chief Murphy Paul said. “When the victim is a baby, it hits a little different. Someone out there knows what led to this baby’s death, and they need to do the right thing and come forward.”
Paul said the investigation is ongoing as investigators are "connecting dots" between recent shooting incidents around the city.
Paul urged anyone with information about the shooting to 389-4860 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.