One person was killed and some children were injured in a crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge police said.
The two-vehicle crash happened around Florida and Wooddale boulevards
The person in the car that collided with the bus died at the scene, officials said.
Police said some children were also injured in the crash, but details on how many or the extent of their injuries were not immediately available.
Emergency medical services said six people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, but it was unclear how many were children.
Authorities did not release a cause for the crash.
Traffic was being diverted to Florida Boulevard.
