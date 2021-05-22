Authorities on Saturday say they arrested three people involved in a fight that ended with an Ascension Parish sheriff’s deputy shooting one of the suspects.

Thirty-five-year-old Jose Ortiz, from San Juan, Texas, and 38-year-old Gonzales resident Juan Ortiz were jailed for attempted first-degree murder of an officer, violently resisting police and disturbing the peace, Louisiana State Police said.

APSO deputy under investigation for shooting a man in Sorrento, State Police says An Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy is under investigation by Louisiana State Police after shooting a man while responding to call, ac…

A 15-year-old was arrested on the same counts. The two adult suspects face additional allegations of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The arrests came a day after Louisiana State Police began investigating an Ascension deputy who shot a suspect on Wildwood Drive in the River Ridge subdivision. Such inquiries are routine when an officer fires a service weapon.

Officials say the encounter began after midnight Friday when Ascension deputies showed up on reports of a disturbance. Upon arriving, the pair got into a physical fight with three suspects.

“During the course of the confrontation,” state police said, “a deputy discharged his firearm, striking one suspect.”

The shooting critically wounded the suspect, who remained hospitalized in serious condition through the following day, officials said. One of the deputies came away with moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.