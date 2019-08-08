U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana Brandon J. Fremin, right, speaks with Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, left, after a press conference Tuesday, March 6, 2018 where it was announced that a lengthy investigation into an extensive drug trafficking network based in Baton Rouge has resulted in in the return of three grand jury indictments charging 41 separate individuals wiith more than 80 counts of narcotics and firearms-related offenses.