One person was found dead after a shooting early Monday morning at a Baton Rouge apartment complex just off Interstate 12 and Millerville Road, officials said.
The man killed was identified by Baton Rouge Police as 25-year-old Ashton Wells, 25, who lived in the apartment complex.
Police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said the victim was found dead near the second building at the Lakeside Villa Apartments in the 2400 block of Weldwood Drive about 12:30 a.m. Monday.
East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz said a shooting had been reported there just before midnight. Chustz said Wells was not transported to a hospital.
Coppola said there are no known suspects or motives in the shooting as of Monday morning. He asked anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.