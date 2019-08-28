Keith Carter, who was killed in a police shooting following a standoff with officers that lasted 17 hours, died from gunshot wounds to his torso and extremities, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Dr. Beau Clark.

The preliminary autopsy results didn't specify how many times Carter, 52, was shot.

Police said Carter refused to pull over and then barricaded himself inside a house on Sycamore Street on Tuesday. Hours of negotiations ensued — and the suspect fired more than a dozen rounds at officers from inside the building before finally stepping outside late Tuesday morning and pulling the trigger once again.

That's when officers returned fire, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul told reporters.

Paul said the Baton Rouge police officers involved in the incident tried everything possible to prevent the tragic outcome.

"The preservation of life was definitely noted in our efforts," he said. "They did everything in their power to end this peacefully. … Please keep him and his kids — my understanding is that he has five — to keep them and his family in your prayers."

