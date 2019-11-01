Search efforts are still underway for an elderly man from Zachary who has been missing since Sunday morning.
Welton "Wic" Pierce was last seen traveling west on La. 10 in Jackson, driving his 2002 white GMC Sierra pickup truck, according to the Zachary Police Department. His family is now offering a $1,000 reward for anyone who submits a tip leading to Pierce's safe return.
Police are also asking residents and businesses to check their surveillance footage for Pierce and his truck. The truck has license plate number W144768 and Masonic emblems on the taillights and back glass.
The tailgate has been down in confirmed sightings and his rear passenger side tire appears to be a spare with a darker rim, police said. Pierce, 81, may appear confused due to medical conditions.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.