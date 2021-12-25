One person died in a Christmas morning shooting at an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge, officials said.
The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at 11610 Sherwood Hollow Ct., a residential area just north of North Harrells Ferry Road.
The victim — who appears to have collapsed in the parking lot — was pronounced dead on the scene, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said. He said the coroner was notified.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.