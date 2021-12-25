One person died in a Christmas morning shooting at an apartment complex off Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 9 a.m. at 11610 Sherwood Hollow Ct., a residential area just north of North Harrells Ferry Road. 

The victim — who appears to have collapsed in the parking lot — was pronounced dead on the scene, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. said. He said the coroner was notified.

No other details were immediately available.

