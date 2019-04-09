A motorcyclist died after a Tuesday morning crash on Interstate 12 West near Sherwood Forest Boulevard in Baton Rouge.
The victim was initially taken to the hospital in critical condition, said East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz.
Baton Rouge police said Ronnie Trahan, 51, of Denham Springs, later succumbed to his injuries.
Trahan lost control of his motorcycle after striking a piece of lumber on the shoulder of the interstate, police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a news release Tuesday afternoon.
The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday. Police said it's unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role.