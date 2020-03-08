An apartment fire in Baton Rouge caused by a pot left unattended on a stove damaged two apartments and resulted in the death of two dogs.
The fire was reported around 4:36 p.m. Saturday in the 12000 block of Brogdon Lane. A man in a wheelchair living at the apartment told investigators he was cooking, left the kitchen and returned later to find the kitchen on fire.
The man was helped out of the apartment and take to safety by his neighbors, but two dogs in the apartment were overtaken by smoke and died.
The apartment, which was on the top floor of a fourplex, sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. The apartment below it suffered water damage. Investigators believe the total estimated cost of the damages is $190,000.