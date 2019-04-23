Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Tuesday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Rayne Brown, 38, 3775 Piper Road, Slaughter, third-offense DWI, improper lane usage, operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offense.
- Nicholas Hale, 33, 15117 White Oak Run Drive, Greenwell Springs, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driver's license suspended or revoked, license plate light required, and insurance required.
- Pedro Montes, 33, 3030 Congress Blvd., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, improper lane usage, driver's license not in possession, and reckless operation.