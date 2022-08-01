Bogalusa police are searching for one assailant in the shooting death of rapper JayDaYoungan, who was ambushed with his father and shot to death last week.
Javorious Scott, who performed under the name JayDaYoungan, was sitting on the front porch of a home on Superior Avenue on Wednesday with his father, Kenyatta Scott, when a shooter came around the corner and attacked them, said Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen.
Bullen said the 24-year-old rapper suffered several gunshot wounds but the police chief could not confirm the exact number. The rapper was brought by EMS to the Our Lady of Angels emergency room before officers’ arrival at the scene and later died of his injuries.
His father was still at the scene when first responders arrived and began treatment before he was brought by private vehicle to the same hospital, Bullen said. Kenyatta Scott remains in stable condition.
Police are unsure of the motive behind the shooting as of now but are “looking at every angle,” Bullen said.
However, JayDaYoungan’s father’s account of the story differs, according to a report by TMZ: Kenyatta Scott told the entertainment news outlet that five gunmen attacked them, three in a car and the other two by foot. He said he was also armed and shot back at the attackers. Bullen, who had said they are looking for only one assailant, also said the investigation does not indicate Kenyatta Scott returned fire.
The father also told TMZ he believes the shooting was caused by jealousy of JayDaYoungan’s successful rap career, and that he likely didn’t know the perpetrators.
JayDaYoungan’s career spanned five years, during which he collaborated with other notable Louisiana rappers like Boosie and Kevin Gates. His Instagram garnered over 2.8 million followers, and his most popular music video for the song “23 Island” gained over 173 million views on YouTube.
Two other shootings occurred in Bogalusa that day, which police suspect were retaliatory to the shooting of JayDaYoungan. The final shooting resulted in a car chase before the assailants bailed out the vehicle and fled into nearby woods on foot.
Police identified the assailants and confiscated their weapons, though no arrests have been made.
JayDaYoungan had previous run-ins with law enforcement and gang violence across several rural parishes, including an arrest related to a shootout in Roseland that left one dead and several injured.