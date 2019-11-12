A Baton Rouge business owner was arrested on arson and other counts Tuesday after he set fire to his own warehouse in January, causing nearly $1 million in damages, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Saleem Y. Dabit, 73, was the owner of Sam the Man's Men Fashion. He is accused of setting fire to his business "because of financial distress," according to a BRFD press release.
On January 1, 2019, Baton Rouge firefighters responded to a compound containing Sam's Men's Fashions, warehouses and a home located at 5154 Plank Road.
Officials say Dabit was the only person on the property when firefighters arrived to the blaze. The fire destroyed most of the warehouse behind the store. Fire investigators estimate the blaze caused between $800,000 and $1 million in damages.
Dabit initiated an insurance claim after the fire, according to a fire department press release.
Dabit was arrested Tuesday morning on arson of a business involved in interstate commerce, use of fire to commit a federal felony and wire fraud. A federal grand jury issued a true bill for Dabit and a federal arrest warrant was issued for him on November 7.