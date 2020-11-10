NAPOLEONVILLE — A mother upset with the way a bus driver had talked to her child a day earlier attacked and injured the driver in front of school early Tuesday, leading to her arrest later that day, Assumption sheriff's deputies said.
Laqueta Harvey, 34, hit the driver, who is a woman also, multiple times and left visible wounds to her head, sheriff's deputies said in a statement.
On Monday afternoon, the driver had told the mother's child to sit down because the child was standing in the aisle between the seats while the bus was moving, deputies said.
Lonny Cavalier, spokesman for Assumption Sheriff Leland Falcon, said the mother did not witness the Monday incident.
Harvey approached the driver on Tuesday morning, Cavalier said, after the children had disembarked from the bus for the day's class at a public elementary school in the parish.
Multiple adults then witnessed the alleged attack on the bus driver outside of school, which was unprovoked by the driver, Cavalier said.
Those witnesses later helped to corroborate a complaint the driver filed with sheriff's deputies, Cavalier said.
Harvey, 168 Belle Point Lane, Napoleonville, was arrested Tuesday and booked on counts of battery of a school bus operator and unlawful disruption of the operation of a school, deputies said in a statement.
The latter count is a felony.
Harvey remained Tuesday evening in Assumption Parish Detention Center in Napoleonville. She was awaiting the setting of bail, deputies said.