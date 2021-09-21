An elderly couple is dead following a suspected murder-suicide in St. Francisville on Tuesday, the West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office reported.
Investigators responded to a 911 call of a domestic disturbance at a home on Ruth Street. Once they arrived, they found Peggy Rayborn, 70, and her estranged husband, Marshall Rayburn, 63, dead, alongside a neighbor who also suffered a gunshot wound.
Deputies believe Marshall Rayburn showed up at Peggy Rayburn’s residence uninvited and began to argue with her. Their neighbor, Lanie Cathey, 37, heard the argument and attempted to intervene when Marshall suddenly produced a pistol, shot both women, and then himself.
Peggy Rayburn died at the scene. Cathey, who called 911 and was able to provide first responders with an eyewitness account of the crime, was struck in the shoulder and is expected to recover.
The case is still under investigation.