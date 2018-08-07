A suspect is in custody after a traffic stop Tuesday evening escalated to an exchange of gunfire between a Baton Rouge Police officer and the suspect, said Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.
No one was injured in the shooting, McKneely said.
The officer returned gunfire after the suspect fired first about 6:30 p.m. near North 15th Street and Chestnut Street, in the neighborhood behind Memorial Stadium, McKneely said.
The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on North 16th Street following a traffic violation, but after the driver stopped his vehicle, the man ran from the car, McKneely said.
During the chase, gunfire was exchanged, McKneely said. A police helicopter helped catch the suspect while he was running through a nearby park.
The suspect remained in police custody late Tuesday.
More than three hours after the incident, police tape remained up, blocking off part of North 15th Street and at least three homes along the road.
Angela Perkins, 51, said she was outside weeding in her front yard on North 15th Street when she saw a police unit pass, then soon after heard a gunshot.
"I heard one gunshot, just one," Perkins said. Many other neighbors also said they only heard one gunshot. However, McKneely said the officer who shot was returning fire.
