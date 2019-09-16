Southern University canceled classes all week for courses held in the nursing school building after an electrical fire damaged part of campus early Sunday morning, officials said.

The university said the fire started around 1 a.m. in a second-floor office at the nursing school building. The flames caused sprinklers to activate and extinguish them before fire crews arrived.

Electrical fire damages part of Southern University building; some classes cancelled Southern University canceled classes for several students Monday after an electrical fire damaged part of campus building early Sunday morning…

A Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman said an apparent electrical malfunction likely caused the fire. Most of the damage was from sprinkler water, he said.

The building was empty at the time, and no students or staff were injured.

Officials said students and faculty will use online platforms for classes and that all clinicals held off site will continue as scheduled.