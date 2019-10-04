Authorities arrested at least three people suspected of driving while intoxicated in East Baton Rouge Parish and booked them into parish prison between noon Sunday and noon Friday, booking records show.
Those booked and the counts against them:
- Jose Chacon, 27, 8845 GSRI Ave., Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation and driver's license required.
- Ryan Dupuy, 24, 10932 Ida Ave., Zachary, second-offense DWI, reckless operation, driver's license not on person and simple criminal damage to property.
- Sadae Osoeo, 38, 7550 Pecue Lane, Baton Rouge, first-offense DWI, careless operation, driver's license required, no proof of insurance.