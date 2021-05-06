A house fire that broke out shortly before noon on Wednesday left a home in the 400 block of Landwood Drive a total loss, according to Baton Rouge firefighters.
None of the six residents at the single-family home were injured, officials said, but firefighters were forced to retreat before the roof collapsed.
The fire was contained to the originating home and BRFD reports the blaze was brought under control before 1 p.m. The cause of the fire remains unknown.
The American Red Cross is assisting the home's displaced residents.