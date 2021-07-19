A 34-year-old man was killed Sunday morning by a teenager who entered his home, climbing on a ladder and hoisting himself through the second-story window, Zachary police said Monday.
Dezmon Hamilton died after he was shot by a 17-year-old at a home on Hayfield Drive in the Meadow View subdivision on the western side of the city, Police Chief David McDavid said.
The 17-year-old, who was also injured in the gunfire, will be arrested once he is released from the hospital, according to authorities. His name has not been released.
Officers learned that a fight started and shots were later fired after the teenager entered the home through the upstairs window. Investigators are still determining what caused the fight and the shooting victims' relationship to one another.